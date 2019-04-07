MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Xencor Inc (XNCR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $410,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.74 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,396. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Profile
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
