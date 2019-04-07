Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Amerant Bank N.A., including its investment and trust services subsidiaries, Amerant Investments Inc. and Amerant Trust N.A. It provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the United States. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

