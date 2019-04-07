Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 32,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 114,650 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

