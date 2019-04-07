Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 281.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.39.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

