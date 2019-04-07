Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,497,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,291,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,060,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 1,508,980 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,443. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

