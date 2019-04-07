MCAP 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One MCAP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and C-CEX. During the last seven days, MCAP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MCAP has a market capitalization of $48,542.00 and $0.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCAP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00371032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01685094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00253292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00423230 BTC.

About MCAP

MCAP’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. MCAP’s official website is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap . MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

MCAP Token Trading

MCAP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCAP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCAP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.