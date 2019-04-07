Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.75% of Matrix Service worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $60,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,622. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.52 million, a PE ratio of 197.70 and a beta of 1.09. Matrix Service Co has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.23 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

