Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Receives $32.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.23.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,317,000 after buying an additional 633,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,530,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,992,000 after acquiring an additional 612,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,530,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,992,000 after acquiring an additional 612,234 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,097,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,668,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,979,000 after acquiring an additional 278,136 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

