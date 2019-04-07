Mastercard Inc (MA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $236.63 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $240.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

