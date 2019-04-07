MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,465. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

