Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Markel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total value of $49,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total value of $106,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $1,375,472 over the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $982.76 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,231.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

