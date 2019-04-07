ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Receives $94.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

In other news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,248,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $686,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,603 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,506,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 668,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 287,019 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,177. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

