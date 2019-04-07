Malaysian Najib attends 1st day of graft trial

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak appeared in court Wednesday for the start of his corruption trial, exactly 10 years after he was elected to office to undergo a defeat that was spectacular last year on allegations he pilfered millions of dollars.

“The accused is not above the law enforcement and his prosecution and this trial must function as precedents for future holders of this august workplace,” Thomas stated.

The trial was due to begin in February but was delayed by procedural issues. An urgent motion filed to dispute the fees, which include criminal breach of power. The High Court judge said the application will be heard by him and also ordered the trial to go.

Ten years ago this Wednesday, Najib became the sixth prime minister nevertheless anger of Malaysia within the 1MDB investment fund scandal resulted in his loss last May. U.S. researchers say more than $4.5 billion was stolen out of 1MDB by partners of Najib between 2009 and 2014. They state the ill-gotten gains were laundered through layers of bank accounts at the U.S. and other nations to fund Hollywood movies and buy resorts, a luxury yacht, art works, jewelry and other extravagances.

Some $700 million in the fund that Najib set up to the economic development of Malaysia allegedly landed in his own bank account. According to Thomas, Najib was the true power behind 1MDB and its fully owned subsidiary SRC”in directing and managing their affairs rather than the board of directors.”

Najib has denied any wrongdoing after dropping office one of only a few Asian leaders to be arraigned.

As he arrived in the courthouse, the 65-year-old was composed by a group of supporters. They all bowed their heads at a short prayer before Najib went up to the courtroom.

Wednesday’s trial is the first of several against Najib, that has been charged with 42 counts in one of the largest criminal proceedings of Malaysia. His spouse, Rosmah Mansorhas been charged with money laundering and tax evasion . She has pleaded not guilty along with also her trial has not yet been set.

He tweeted late Tuesday that the trial will be an”excruciatingly difficult interval” for his dad but that”together with the ideal mindset, even the most trying of situations can be a blessing from Allah.”

The patrician Najib, whose father and uncle had been third ministers and Malaysia’s second respectively , has fought with a makeover.

Even a Malay-language catchphrase translating to”What is to be ashamed about, my supervisor?” Last month while he campaigned in a by-election, was chased and has become his rallying cry. Expensive suits have been substituted by hoodies and jeans.

He places a dozen messages each day, touching the plight of the destitute, and largely mocking its own policies and the government.

Regardless of his smiles and”cool” public character, Najib could face decades in prison if convicted.

Najib has dropped from grace because his historic loss, which led to the change of government because Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957, once a towering figure in politics.

The government took office reopened investigations. His wife and he were barred from grilled by officials that were anti-graft and leaving the state, and their possessions raided. Truckloads of bag stashed with cash, jewelry and countless expensive designer luggage worth a shocking 1.1 billion ringgit ($270 million) were seized from their house and other properties.