Mairs & Power INC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mairs & Power INC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $226,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $53,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $161.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

