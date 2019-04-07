Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million.
MGY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $307,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,312,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
