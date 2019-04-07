Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

MGY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $307,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,312,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

