Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 460.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Mercury General stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

In other news, Director George Gwyer Braunegg purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.86 per share, with a total value of $25,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

