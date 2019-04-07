Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $192.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $127.79 and a 1 year high of $194.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.16.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

