Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Position in Canon Inc (CAJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688,114 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canon were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Canon by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 654,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 390,562 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 627,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CAJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. Canon Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Canon had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Canon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

