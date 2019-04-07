LYFT (LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the ridesharing company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cross Research started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.01 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $74.45 on Friday. LYFT has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

In other news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.