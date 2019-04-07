LYFT Inc (LYFT) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Northcoast Research started coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 11,185,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,131,260. LYFT has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

In other news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

