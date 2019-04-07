LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,895,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 169,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 916,356 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,042 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,838 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of ARWR opened at $19.98 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

