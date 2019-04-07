LPL Financial LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 461.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 493,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,999,000 after buying an additional 194,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE:LL opened at $10.86 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.59 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

