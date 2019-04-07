Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $16,034.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00004555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.03261901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.06226187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.01797295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.01344204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00148010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.01418860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00360007 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00026985 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 37,920,878 coins and its circulating supply is 36,310,297 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.