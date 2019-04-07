Local Coin Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (LCS)

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. Local Coin Swap has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Local Coin Swap token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00369393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.01656879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00251540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ . The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for Local Coin Swap is medium.com/localcoinswap

Local Coin Swap Token Trading

Local Coin Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Local Coin Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

