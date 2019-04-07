LivePerson (LPSN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.18. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 442,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

