Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,441,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $127,413.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $945,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $93.55 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.25%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.62%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

