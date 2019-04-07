Liam Griffin Sells 19,083 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) insider Liam Griffin sold 19,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SWKS stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Nomura lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,431,000 after acquiring an additional 385,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

