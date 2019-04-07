Lennar Co. (LEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lennar has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $63.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5,332.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266,802 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,318,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,588,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

