Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220,202 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 124,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $109,158,000 after buying an additional 2,721,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,337,208 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 659,298 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

