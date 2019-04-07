Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.71 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,093,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

