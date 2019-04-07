Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.51 Million Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Toro worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.75. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $70.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $410,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $132,589.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,617.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,661. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

