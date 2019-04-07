LeafCoin (LEAF) Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One LeafCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. LeafCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.01805251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013659 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001471 BTC.

LeafCoin Coin Profile

LeafCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin . The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LeafCoin is leafco.in

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeafCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeafCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

