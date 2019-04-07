Lancashire (LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 661

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 661 ($8.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Numis Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 670.82 ($8.77).

LRE stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 667.50 ($8.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.80%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £8,671 ($11,330.20).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

