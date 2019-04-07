Lamb Weston (LW) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE LW opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

