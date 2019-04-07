La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of La-Z-Boy worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 805.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $3,439,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,592,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 66,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $2,258,639.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,398,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,598 shares of company stock worth $7,842,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $467.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

