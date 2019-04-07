Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $36.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

