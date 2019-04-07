Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 324,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,409. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.39. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 741,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $7,047,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

