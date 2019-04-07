Kimball International (KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of KBAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 84,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,142. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $521.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter.
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
