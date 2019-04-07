Kimball International (KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 84,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,142. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $521.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kimball International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Kimball International by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Kimball International by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

