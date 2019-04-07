KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Avery Dennison (AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are downgrading shares of Avery Dennison (AVY) from the stock has comfortably exceeded our price target of $110, and we see limited upside from here. Since our upgrade on December 3, the shares are up 20% vs. the Containers & Packaging Index up 7%. While we remain quite comfortable with AVY’s long- term fundamentals compared to the broader packaging group, we think slowing global economic growth and AVY’s FX translation exposure will limit further share price upside from here.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. 331,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,321. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $116.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $1,549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 83,273 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $8,970,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,807,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,666,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after acquiring an additional 648,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $116,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,832,000 after purchasing an additional 98,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,313,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

