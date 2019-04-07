Kew Media Group (KEW) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Kew Media Group from C$15.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Get Kew Media Group alerts:

Shares of KEW opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. Kew Media Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kew Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kew Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.