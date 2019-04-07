Kellogg selling Keebler along with other brands to Get $1.3 billion

Kellogg is selling its renowned Keebler cookie manufacturer along with other sweet snacks businesses to Ferrero for about $ 1.3 billion.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg Co. says the brands at the sale generated sales of 900 million and profits of $75 million last year. Kellogg is selling its own fruit-flavored snack and Famous Amos cookie brands, in addition to its Mother’s, dish crust and ice cream cone businesses.

Kellogg acquired Keebler Foods, that was launched in 1853, in 2001 for $3.86 billion.

It expects to make use of sale proceeds to pay down debt.

Ferreroan Italian maker best known for its own Nutella hazelnut lotion, said Monday it may also acquire six U.S. manufacturing plants from Kellogg from the deal.

Kellogg is one of many U.S. food businesses that have marketed off brands in the last few years to adapt to a user shift toward more fresh, less processed foods and snacks.

The purchase is expected to close by July’s end.