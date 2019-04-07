Just Energy Group (JE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC set a $5.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:JE opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $731.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.75 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 68.59%. Analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This is a positive change from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Just Energy Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 302,614 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Just Energy Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 624,612 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.