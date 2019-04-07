JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.43 ($72.59).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €52.42 ($60.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12 month high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

