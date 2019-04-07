Jeremi Gorman Sells 38,048 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 38,048 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $456,195.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,973,093.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jeremi Gorman sold 56,609 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $614,207.65.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jeremi Gorman sold 80,278 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $742,571.50.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 1,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

