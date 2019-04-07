Japan Gold (JG) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG)’s share price fell 23.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.20. 428,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 102,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

