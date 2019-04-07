Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

BATS:BOSS opened at $20.29 on Friday. Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/jane-street-group-llc-takes-position-in-global-x-founder-run-companies-etf-boss.html.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.