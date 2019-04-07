Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
BATS:BOSS opened at $20.29 on Friday. Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.93.
