Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $53.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $54.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

