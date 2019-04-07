Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (LDRS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period.

Get Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF alerts:

LDRS opened at $21.36 on Friday. Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.1489 dividend. This is an increase from Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/jane-street-group-llc-increases-stake-in-innovator-ibd-etf-leaders-etf-ldrs.html.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.