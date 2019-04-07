J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

JCOM opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 10.66%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. J2 Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 33,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,852,523.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,306.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 6,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $505,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,345.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,863 shares of company stock worth $5,742,930. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

