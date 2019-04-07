J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET (JPUS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $74.63 on Friday. J P MORGAN EXCH/JPMORGAN DIVSFD RET has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $75.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

